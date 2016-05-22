Newsvine

piperman-3277948

About I never lose. I either win or I learn Articles: 11 Seeds: 0 Comments: 4157 Since: Apr 2011

What I've been working on

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By piperman-3277948
Sun May 22, 2016 6:35 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Spoiled! I suspected this was happening when I left for work in the morning.

Article Photo

Trying out a new pattern idea. Small 10" x 10" cutting board / serving board.

Article Photo

Cutting board from Baltic Birch plywood with walnut accent. It's a work in progress.

Article Photo

Everyone loves Sadie

Article Photo

Kitchen upgrade. Just need counter tops now.

on

Article Photo

Stairway upgrade. Painted and new wrought iron balusters. Not hard, just time consuming.

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor