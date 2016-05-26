Am I too old to learn a new language?

I heard long ago that if you are committed to doing something, it's good to tell everyone your plan. Well, I have told my future Daughter-in-Law that I intend to deliver a small message of love and acceptance in her family's native language, Dari when she marries my son next summer. I'm now committed.

Dari is the most widely spoken language in Afghanistan. It is part of the Persian (Farsi) language ethnically associated with Afghanistan. I listened to my first Dari language lesson today at lunch and I think I can do this. Has anyone here learned a new language in your fifties or sixties? Is it even possible?

I feel the same sort of excitement and trepidation I felt when I committed myself to learning to fly airplanes when I was nearly forty.