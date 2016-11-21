Newsvine

It came, it came, Part 2

By piperman-3277948
Mon Nov 21, 2016 7:19 PM
The bowl started by Evilgenius's late father is now at my house.  I'll be taking a look at it this weekend to see how to approach the final shaping.  I'm looking forward to it.  Thanks EG!

I'll document the evolution.

It's bigger than I expected. Close to 10" diameter.

 

Finished

Finished

Finished

I started this rolling pin over a year ago and finally got around to making handles for it. The celtic knot inlay is Padauk..
I'll be sending this one our friends here.

Detail of the knot. I know how I'm going improve the quality on the next one.

