It came, it came, Part 2

The bowl started by Evilgenius's late father is now at my house. I'll be taking a look at it this weekend to see how to approach the final shaping. I'm looking forward to it. Thanks EG!

I'll document the evolution.

It's bigger than I expected. Close to 10" diameter.

Finished

I started this rolling pin over a year ago and finally got around to making handles for it. The celtic knot inlay is Padauk..

I'll be sending this one our friends here.