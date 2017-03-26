Newsvine

piperman-3277948

About I never lose. I either win or I learn Articles: 12 Seeds: 0 Comments: 4591 Since: Apr 2011

Spalted Maple bowl

Current Status: Published (4)
By piperman-3277948
Sun Mar 26, 2017 12:18 PM
Discuss:

I've been working on this on and off for several weeks now and spent about two hours with it this morning. We had to remove this old maple because it had become too large, decayed and dangerous. I had the tree guys throw a few pieces in my truck.

The spalting all took place since I put it in the yard last summer. This is about as far as I can go with it for now; it needs to dry for several more months before I think about giving it a final shape. I think it has the potential to be spectacular when it's finished. Oh, it's about 12" diameter and 4" deep

Article Photo

A piece of a maple log salvaged from a jobsite. I sealed the ends with wax and left it outside for a few months.

Article Photo

Used the band saw and circle cutting sled to get roughly circular

Article Photo

Face plate attached for initial roughng

Article Photo

The general shape roughed out. I love the spalting. It looks like a planet.

Article Photo

The interior hogged out. I wanted to get the bulk of the wet wood removed so it will dry more quickly.

Article Photo

Lathe area with storage shelves and cubbies above.

Article Photo

Dust collection cart, assembly table with drill press, air filtration cart, band saw, miter saw and jointer at the back wall.

Article Photo

My great Bosch 4100 table saw in the foreground. My work space is only 200 square feet.

Article Photo

Cord and clamp storage. Levels and squares above the table saw.

Article Photo

Unexpected bonus today. Six low level flyovers by this pair of P-51 Mustangs. Right over the top of my house.

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor