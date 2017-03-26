Spalted Maple bowl

I've been working on this on and off for several weeks now and spent about two hours with it this morning. We had to remove this old maple because it had become too large, decayed and dangerous. I had the tree guys throw a few pieces in my truck.

The spalting all took place since I put it in the yard last summer. This is about as far as I can go with it for now; it needs to dry for several more months before I think about giving it a final shape. I think it has the potential to be spectacular when it's finished. Oh, it's about 12" diameter and 4" deep